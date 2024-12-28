Report: Cardinals RB James Conner Expected to Play
LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have running back James Conner available against the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
From Rapoport's X post:
"#AZCardinals star RB James Conner, who is questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play against the #Rams, source said.
"No hope for the playoffs, extension already signed, and Conner is slated to play at less than 100% for his team."
Conner was initially listed as questionable entering today with a knee injury suffered last week. He practiced all three days this week before the Cardinals took off for Los Angeles.
This also matches a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler yesterday:
"#Cardinals RB James Conner (questionable, knee) is 'trending in the right direction' for Saturday vs. #Rams, per source."
Conner - Arizona's most important player - seems to have the green light ahead of the team's NFC West battle against the Rams at SoFi Stadium later today.
The Cardinals were knocked out of playoff contention last week, though the 1,000-yard rusher still is pushing to be on the field after playing all 15 previous games for Arizona.
With how the Cardinals run the football, Conner's presence on the field is a massive key to victory - especially considering backup Trey Benson is questionable and other backup Emari Demercado landed on injured reserve.
Though the Rams are trying to secure the NFC West, Arizona certainly isn't mailing in their season - especially in a road test against their divisional rival.
Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff here in Los Angeles.