Cardinals Star Earns Well Deserved All-Pro Honor
ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was named to the Associated Press' All-Pro team for the 2025 season, marking the first honor of McBride's young career.
He earned all but one vote for first-team honors.
McBride also made his second consecutive Pro Bowl for the incredible season he had. He was the only Cardinals player to land on any of the All-Pro teams:
"Three other Cardinals received All-Pro votes. Safety Budda Baker, a former All-Pro himself, got two votes. Punter Matt Haack, who played just seven games but averaged 51.3 yards a punt on 25 attempts, got a vote. And the ageless Calais Campbell got one vote but it was a first-place vote for special teams," wrote AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban.
"Baker was a second-team All-Pro last season, and Baker's first-team nod in 2020 was the last time a Cardinals made the first team. The last time the Cardinals had an offensive player named All-Pro was running back David Johnson in 2016."
First Team Offense All-Pro
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running Back: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Wide Receivers: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati
All Purpose: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Tight End: Trey McBride, Arizona
Left Tackle: Garrett Bolles, Denver
Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago
Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Right Guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver
Right Tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit
Second Team All-Pro Offense
Quarterback: Drake Maye, New England
Running Back: James Cook, Buffalo
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Wide Receivers: George Pickens, Dallas ; Amon-Ra St. Brown , Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans
All Purpose: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Tight End: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco
Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Center: Aaron Brewer, Miami
Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Right Tackle: Darnell Wright, Chicago
Trey McBride's Special Season
McBride broke numerous NFL and franchise records this season, including:
- Most receptions of any Cardinals player in one season
- Most touchdown receptions by a Cardinals tight end in a season
- First Cardinals TE with multiple 1,000+yard seasons
- Most receptions by an NFL tight end in a single season
- First TE in NFL history with back to back 100-reception seasons
- Most consecutive games with 5+ catches for a tight end in NFL history
McBride finished 2025 with 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"Individually it was a great year, one of my best years I've had, so I'm excited about that," McBride said. "How I'll celebrate, the Pro Bowl is one way, so I'm excited about that."
