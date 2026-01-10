All Cardinals

Cardinals Star Earns Well Deserved All-Pro Honor

There truly was nobody better than him this season.
Donnie Druin|
Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was named to the Associated Press' All-Pro team for the 2025 season, marking the first honor of McBride's young career.

He earned all but one vote for first-team honors.

McBride also made his second consecutive Pro Bowl for the incredible season he had. He was the only Cardinals player to land on any of the All-Pro teams:

"Three other Cardinals received All-Pro votes. Safety Budda Baker, a former All-Pro himself, got two votes. Punter Matt Haack, who played just seven games but averaged 51.3 yards a punt on 25 attempts, got a vote. And the ageless Calais Campbell got one vote but it was a first-place vote for special teams," wrote AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban.

"Baker was a second-team All-Pro last season, and Baker's first-team nod in 2020 was the last time a Cardinals made the first team. The last time the Cardinals had an offensive player named All-Pro was running back David Johnson in 2016."

First Team Offense All-Pro

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Ram
Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All Purpose: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight End: Trey McBride, Arizona

Left Tackle: Garrett Bolles, Denver

Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right Guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right Tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

Second Team All-Pro Offense

New England Patriots qb Drake May
Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Drake Maye, New England

Running Back: James Cook, Buffalo

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Wide Receivers: George Pickens, Dallas ; Amon-Ra St. Brown , Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans

All Purpose: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Tight End: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center: Aaron Brewer, Miami

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Right Tackle: Darnell Wright, Chicago

Trey McBride's Special Season

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBrid
Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McBride broke numerous NFL and franchise records this season, including:

  • Most receptions of any Cardinals player in one season
  • Most touchdown receptions by a Cardinals tight end in a season
  • First Cardinals TE with multiple 1,000+yard seasons
  • Most receptions by an NFL tight end in a single season
  • First TE in NFL history with back to back 100-reception seasons
  • Most consecutive games with 5+ catches for a tight end in NFL history

McBride finished 2025 with 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"Individually it was a great year, one of my best years I've had, so I'm excited about that," McBride said. "How I'll celebrate, the Pro Bowl is one way, so I'm excited about that."

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils.

