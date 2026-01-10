Cardinals Star Earns Well Deserved All-Pro Honor

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was named to the Associated Press' All-Pro team for the 2025 season, marking the first honor of McBride's young career.

He earned all but one vote for first-team honors.

McBride also made his second consecutive Pro Bowl for the incredible season he had. He was the only Cardinals player to land on any of the All-Pro teams:

"Three other Cardinals received All-Pro votes. Safety Budda Baker, a former All-Pro himself, got two votes. Punter Matt Haack, who played just seven games but averaged 51.3 yards a punt on 25 attempts, got a vote. And the ageless Calais Campbell got one vote but it was a first-place vote for special teams," wrote AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban.

"Baker was a second-team All-Pro last season, and Baker's first-team nod in 2020 was the last time a Cardinals made the first team. The last time the Cardinals had an offensive player named All-Pro was running back David Johnson in 2016."

First Team Offense All-Pro

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All Purpose: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight End: Trey McBride, Arizona

Left Tackle: Garrett Bolles, Denver

Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right Guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right Tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

Second Team All-Pro Offense

Quarterback: Drake Maye, New England

Running Back: James Cook, Buffalo

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Wide Receivers: George Pickens, Dallas ; Amon-Ra St. Brown , Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans

All Purpose: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Tight End: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center: Aaron Brewer, Miami

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Right Tackle: Darnell Wright, Chicago

Trey McBride's Special Season

McBride broke numerous NFL and franchise records this season, including:

Most receptions of any Cardinals player in one season

Most touchdown receptions by a Cardinals tight end in a season

First Cardinals TE with multiple 1,000+yard seasons

Most receptions by an NFL tight end in a single season

First TE in NFL history with back to back 100-reception seasons

Most consecutive games with 5+ catches for a tight end in NFL history

McBride finished 2025 with 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"Individually it was a great year, one of my best years I've had, so I'm excited about that," McBride said. "How I'll celebrate, the Pro Bowl is one way, so I'm excited about that."