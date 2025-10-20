Cardinals RB Sends One Word Message on Potential Return
Soon.
That was the message sent by Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson over the weekend on his potential return, which was posted on his Instagram story.
Benson was placed on injured reserve with a meniscus tear earlier this season and is eligible to come back in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. Benson, after being placed on IR, is required to miss a minimum of four games.
The Cardinals' rushing attack has taken a drop in 2025, especially after Benson and starter James Conner have been shelved due to injury.
While Benson is expected to return, Conner is lost for the year.
Many believe Arizona's season is now lost after the team dropped their Week 7 matchup to the Green Bay Packers. They now enter their bye week on a five-game losing streak and several questions to answer if they somehow turn the season around.
"Yeah, a loss is a loss. Now with saying that, how are you losing? Which this might even sound worse, I know we're close. It's not like we're getting the brakes beat off of us—it was versus a good football team so (I) give them credit but we're not doing enough," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after the loss.
Arizona, who also has been without Kyler Murray the last two weeks, has shifted to a more pass-friendly approach with Jacoby Brissett under center and Bam Knight/Michael Carter as the primary running backs.
"Ultimately that falls on me, so I'm disappointed in myself because we have to figure out a better way. We've tried a couple things, but we have to figure out a better way to get ourselves in a better position to win.
"If we were in this type of hole having played the way we've played and the scores being super lopsided we would still have to dig ourselves out of the hole, but you probably wouldn't feel as good as you can right now. With myself sitting here in front of you guys--it's terrible to be 2-5. Not where we want to be, not where we thought we were going to be, but that's in the past.
"We see that we're near it. We just have to do better.”
Benson, who is responsible for some of Arizona's biggest plays on the ground this season, looks all but set to return as soon as possible in hopes of bringing more balance to the Cardinals' offense.