Cardinals RB Could Enjoy Breakout Year
The Arizona Cardinals have James Conner leading the way in the backfield, but they could see another contributor have an impact.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes Trey Benson is one of the five backup running backs in the league with the best chance to have a "major impact" in the upcoming season.
"The 22-year-old was a popular breakout candidate following his third-round selection in last year’s draft, but he never moved the needle due to a lack of playing time. Although he was active for 13 contests, he started just one of those games and earned a meager 69 total touches in 2024," Kay wrote.
"There isn’t a huge body of work to review, but there should be little doubt about Benson’s ability to contribute in a more sizable role.
"The Florida State product was incredibly efficient despite a lack of volume last year, posting an impressive 4.6 yards per carry and hauling in every target that came his way for a 9.8 yards per reception average.
"While Conner is still the RB1 in Arizona after signing a contract extension in November, injuries been a persistent issue throughout his eight NFL seasons.
"He managed to have the healthiest season of his career in 2024—playing in a career-high 16 games—but he missed a total of eight games across the two prior campaigns and has suited up for 14 or more contests just twice since his rookie year.
"Benson should have ample opportunity to earn a meaningful amount of work in the Cardinals' platoon this year and is a Conner injury away from becoming a feature back."
Benson was only on the field for 17 percent of Arizona's offensive snaps last season, but that could change now that he is growing more comfortable in the offense while the Cardinals need more firepower from skill players.