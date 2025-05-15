All Cardinals

Cardinals RB Could Enjoy Breakout Year

The Arizona Cardinals could get a boost in the run game this season.

Jeremy Brener

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals have James Conner leading the way in the backfield, but they could see another contributor have an impact.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes Trey Benson is one of the five backup running backs in the league with the best chance to have a "major impact" in the upcoming season.

"The 22-year-old was a popular breakout candidate following his third-round selection in last year’s draft, but he never moved the needle due to a lack of playing time. Although he was active for 13 contests, he started just one of those games and earned a meager 69 total touches in 2024," Kay wrote.

"There isn’t a huge body of work to review, but there should be little doubt about Benson’s ability to contribute in a more sizable role.

"The Florida State product was incredibly efficient despite a lack of volume last year, posting an impressive 4.6 yards per carry and hauling in every target that came his way for a 9.8 yards per reception average.

"While Conner is still the RB1 in Arizona after signing a contract extension in November, injuries been a persistent issue throughout his eight NFL seasons.

"He managed to have the healthiest season of his career in 2024—playing in a career-high 16 games—but he missed a total of eight games across the two prior campaigns and has suited up for 14 or more contests just twice since his rookie year.

"Benson should have ample opportunity to earn a meaningful amount of work in the Cardinals' platoon this year and is a Conner injury away from becoming a feature back."

Benson was only on the field for 17 percent of Arizona's offensive snaps last season, but that could change now that he is growing more comfortable in the offense while the Cardinals need more firepower from skill players.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News