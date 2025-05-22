Cardinals React to Passing of Colts Owner
The Indianapolis Colts announced the unfortunate passing of owner Jim Irsay, 65, yesterday.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," the Colts said in a statement.
"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."
Irsay took sole ownership over in Indianapolis back in 1997. He won one Super Bowl with the franchise - which came in 2006.
In reaction to the untimely news, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill released the following statement:
Cardinals React to Jim Irsay's Death
"Our hearts go out to the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization on their tremendous loss. When I re-joined the Cardinals in 1996, one of the first people to reach out to offer his support and encouragement was Jim Irsay; it meant so much that I still have that note to this day.
"Among the things I will remember most about him are his love of the Colts, the NFL and the city of Indianapolis, his passion for music and his advocacy for so many important causes, especially those surrounding mental health.
"Jim Irsay was a one-of-a-kind human being who made a lasting impact on so many and he will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."
Second year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - who spent plenty of time around Irsay growing up as his father played for the Colts from 1996-2008 - also took to social media to offer his condolences:
The Cardinals and Colts seem to have a good relationship, as the two teams shared joint practices last year during preseason play. The two sides will meet in the 2025 regular season in Indianapolis.
We send our deepest regards to the Irsay family and the entire Colts community during this time.