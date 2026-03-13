Steve Keim Chimes in on Cardinals' Offseason

The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 offseason with more questions than answers at this point in time.

The Cardinals, under the fourth-year guidance of general manager Monti Ossenfort, move into the future without franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and no clear plan in sight entering the years ahead.

Ossenfort has been hit and miss with each draft and free agent period since taking over back in 2023 — however no general manager has been perfect.

Yet the difference between Ossenfort and others rests within the overall track record of success. Arizona has yet to make the playoffs under his watch, and Ossenfort could be on the hot seat if 2026 doesn't change that.

What Steve Keim Said

Ossenfort took over for former general manager Steve Keim after 2022 saw head coach Kliff Kingsbury fired, and Keim stepped down at the same time.

Since, the Cardinals have struggled, and he offered a few choice emojis while commentating on a recent Instagram post highlighting Ossenfort's body of work thus far:

The Arizona Cardinals are having such a brutal offseason, ex-GM Steve Keim is even weighing in.



📸: @CardinalsHuddle pic.twitter.com/Ot7YHiX4HU — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 13, 2026

Keim, according to his profile, is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Vent Motion LLC.

Keim appeared on Jay Glazer's Unbreakable podcast and said he's doing much better now that he's out of the spotlight, which saw him enter rehab:

“Much happier now. When the paychecks stop coming and the fans stop screaming, there’s certainly an evolution of life that changes for you,” Keim said.

“Things slow down and you miss certain parts of your life in the past, but at the same time, you can finally appreciate the small things. … To go on a walk and see a beautiful day and appreciate that changes everything.”

After head coach Jonathan Gannon was fired after 2025, many thought Ossenfort would have joined him — though Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill had other ideas.

Bidwill, directly asked why Ossenfort remained in charge, offered this:

"I look at the roster, I think Monti's done a very good job. Three years ago, this roster looked a lot different. A combination of draft and free agency, injuries are obviously a factor. But when I look at the just the totality of the circumstances -- I wanted 17 games over the 18 weeks to make that decision," he said.

"Monti and I wanted to give the benefit of those coaches and those players to see a whole body of work for the whole season. And at the end of last night, when we had a chance to speak. And then again, this morning, after sleeping on it, we decided this was the best direction to go."