Cardinals Reveal Starting QB in Preseason Finale
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be starting quarterback Clayton Tune in their preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
"Some preseason QB news: In the battle for No. 2 QB behind starter Kyler Murray, #AZCardinals will start Clayton Tune in the preseason finale vs the #Broncos, with Desmond Ridder to come in after that.
"It’s possible, though, that the Cards keep all 3 QBs on the 53-man roster."
Tune and Ridder have been battling throughout preseason play for the right to backup Kyler Murray - who will not be playing any action this preseason.
Ridder initially got the start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 while Tune got the start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.
Tune is considered to have the upper-hand in the battle, though Ridder brings more NFL starting experience to the table.
Ridder was acquired via trade from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason while Tune was a Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft last year.
Earlier in training camp, Ridder was asked about the quarterback battle with Tune:
"It's gone great. Me and Clayton, we just like to push each other. ... We know if we push each other all as one we're all as a unit going to become better and then all individually become better," said Ridder.
"It's been great. Clayton's a great friend of mine, we're just trying to learn off each other."
Final roster cuts are due next week, and while the Cardinals could keep three quarterbacks, both will have to impress on the road in Denver this weekend.