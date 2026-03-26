Latest Mock Draft Has Cardinals Opting for Chaos

The Arizona Cardinals have several different directions they could take with the third overall pick in the coming 2026 draft, though there's one avenue that just might break the internet.

The Cardinals and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson are no strangers to each other. And as we've previously highlighted, insiders believe the fit is there while Simpson himself wasn't shy in his public admiration for Arizona back at the combine.

Yet as we draw closer to draft day, we begin to shuffle reality from rumor. There's plenty of thoughts of the Cardinals moving back into the first round for Simpson somewhere in the 20's, though Simpson landing at No. 3 overall would massively shake up the draft board.

That's what NFL.com's Charles Davis projected, anyways.

In his latest mock draft, Davis pegged Simpson to Arizona at the third overall selection in a similar thought process to the New York Giants landing Jackson Dart.

"Last year, I opined in one of my early mocks that Jaxson Dart would go to the Giants with the third overall pick, but I didn't stick with the pairing as the process unfolded. Dart, of course, ultimately ended up with New York after Big Blue traded back into the first round and selected the quarterback at No. 25. This year, I think Simpson ends up with the Cardinals, even if this is not the spot where they pick him."

The Cardinals have been previously mocked names such as Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa with their No. 3 pick.

While fans are trying to talk themselves into Simpson in the first via trade-up, his selection at No. 3 would absolutely create chaos.

Simpson has played just 15 games in college — all coming last year at Alabama with a bag of mixed results under center.

The need for a Kyler Murray replacement is obvious after the Cardinals split with the long-time franchise passer, and after the organization only brought in Gardner Minshew, Simpson is the lone source of hope for Cardinals fans entering a bleak 2026 that currently projects Jacoby Brissett to be the guy.

If Simpson is the guy, especially at the third overall pick, that would be a move that clearly signifies the Cardinals' alignment from head coach Mike LaFleur to general manager Monti Ossenfort and even team president/owner Michael Bidwill.

And while that's true, there's no doubting the Cardinals would make a splash in the process — there's just no telling what waves would follow.