Cardinals Reveal Walter Payton Man of Year Nominee
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have named tight end Trey McBride their 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
“So many of our players go above and beyond in terms of giving back and making a positive impact on our communities,” said Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill in a statement.
“Singling out one is always challenging but the work Trey has done in his three years as a Cardinal has been exceptional. Whether it’s visiting hospitals and schools, supporting youth programs and our military or simply giving back to those less fortunate, Trey is truly worthy of this honor for the commitment he makes and the example that he sets.”
More from the team's official press release:
"McBride had seen great success on the field and in the community this year. Last month, he participated in the team’s 22nd annual Feed the Hungry event which provided Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of Arizonans who are escaping homelessness, addiction and poverty. On October 15, McBride was also part of a Salute to Service STEM event at Tillman Middle School where he taught students about inertia and gravity through the lens of film study.
"He has also contributed to the Cardinals on-going pursuit to grow the game of girls flag football. In June, McBride hosted and helped instruct approximately 100 girls from four Arizona high school girls flag football programs during a series of agility drills and competition periods. In September, he had the honor of conducting the coin toss for the first-ever Cardinals Girls High School Flag Football Game of the Week that aired live across the state on Arizona’s Family Sports.
"During the offseason, McBride stayed engaged in the community. In July, he returned to his hometown of Fort Morgan, CO to host his second annual free youth camp. Through the yearly camp, McBride provides mentorship and skills training to his hometown’s next generation of players. In March, he hosted the team’s eighth annual “Tackle Reading Day” where he read and donated books to over 650 underserved Valley elementary school students.
"McBride also went to Poland on an NFL-USO tour in March. The trip spanned four days, visiting six different military bases and hundreds of troops. There he observed military equipment demonstrations, participated in an Army combat fitness test, and took part in a Madden gaming tournament – all while conducting meet and greets and sharing meals with service members. A special moment on the trip came when McBride met with service members from the Arizona National Guard, who were all die-hard Cardinals fans."
McBride is one of 32 nominees for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which will be announced during Super Bowl week.