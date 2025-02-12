Cardinals Rivals Poised for 'Major Leap'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have ample opportunity to make strides moving into 2025, but so too do some NFC West division rivals.
The Cardinals doubled their win total from 2023 with eight wins to finish this past regular season. With roughly $70 million in cap space on top of six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Arizona's expected to make the leap into legitimate postseason contention.
But so too are the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr - who listed both rivals in their list of five teams poised to take a major leap this offseason.
Seattle Seahawks
Kerr: "The Seahawks made an immediate improvement under Mike Macdonald in his first season, even if the win total only jumped from nine to 10. Seattle still missed the playoffs in a loaded NFC, but the defense underwent an immediate turnaround. Seattle jumped from 29th in points allowed per possession to fifth, showcasing how good of a defensive coach McDonald is.
"The offense needs to be figured out, starting with the future of Geno Smith . Is it time for the Seahawks to groom the next franchise quarterback and give him a year to develop under Smith? Seattle brought in Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator and play-caller in place of Ryan Grubb, so the offense should be more balanced along with an improved run game.
"The offensive line needs to improve across the board, which would also help Smith avoid the mistakes he makes seemingly every game. The cap situation also needs to be figured out, as Seattle is $13.5 million over the cap heading into the offseason.
"The talent is there to make the playoffs in 2025. Seattle should be one of the seven playoff teams in the NFC."
San Francisco 49ers
Kerr: "Hard to write off an organization that's been to two Super Bowls in the last six seasons, even if the 2024 season was a dumpster fire. Running back Christian McCaffrey missed a significant portion of the season and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL in Week 7. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw missed 15 games, safety Talanoa Hufanga missed 10, left tackle Trent Williams missed seven and pass rusher Nick Bosa missed three.
"Even with the injuries, the 49ers defense allowed 25.7 points per game after allowing just 18.4 from 2021 to 2023. A change was made at defensive coordinator, as Robert Saleh returns and replaces Nick Sorensen. The 49ers defense should be immediately improved under Saleh.
"Of course, the Brock Purdy extension looms as he's looking for a bounce-back season. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel may be on the move, but the 49ers have shown they can respond after a poor season by returning to the playoffs and playing deep into January.
"There are some significant questions on this roster, but San Francisco seems poised for a bounce-back year in 2025."