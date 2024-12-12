Cardinals Rocking 'White Out' Uniforms vs Patriots
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be donning their all white uniforms at home against the New England Patriots in Week 15.
The Patriots will wear their navy blue tops and gray pants according to The Gridiron Uniform Database.
This is the only home game the Cardinals are wearing white for, as the look is traditionally reserved for away games only. Arizona did wear red once on the road, which came in their away victory against the Miami Dolphins.
The Cardinals will actually be in their all-white uniforms the next three weeks, as Arizona will be the road team in Weeks 16 and 17 when they visit the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. They will wear their home red looks against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.
Arizona is completely done wearing their all black uniforms this season, having worn them three times.
The Cardinals are not completely out of the playoff picture, though their recent three-game losing streak has pinned their chances to minimal at best.
“It's tough. The tough part is just understanding the opportunity that we had. It kind of felt like we didn't give them our best at all in either opportunity that we had to play against them. Not only that, (but) the implications that were part of the game," quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters after losing to Seattle on Sunday.
"We weren't thinking about that, but we understood what was at stake. To let it go and not play our best, that was the tough part. It stings (and) hurts, but we have to get over it and put all the energy into New England coming in here on Sunday. Last year we were kind of in a similar situation as them, then went on the road to Pittsburgh, Philly and (won). They're going to come in here and play hard. We understand that and we have to be ready to go.”
We'll see if the icy white uniforms can bring some better luck.