Cardinals Show Interest in Top Draft WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals had a formal interview with Ole Miss WR Tre Harris at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, according to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.
Harris, listed at 6-2 and 205 pounds, ran a 4.54 40-yard dash time and is considered to be a Day 2 (rounds 2 and 3) selection. NFC West rivals in the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers also had meetings with Harris.
With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson in the mix, the need for a receiver doesn't exactly rank high in the Cardinals' overall offseason outlook, especially in Drew Petzing's offense that prioritizes running the ball.
Arizona's third/slot options under Petzing - Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch - were not heavily utilized in the Cardinals' new-look offense.
Dortch is a restricted free agent entering the offseason.
Back to Harris, does he fit what the Cardinals need out of a WR3?
Bleacher Report's scouting report of Harris:
"Overall, Tre Harris profiles as a strong possession receiver with good run-after-catch ability. He is alignment versatile and can play all three wide receiver positions effectively. With his route running, strength, and football IQ, Harris projects as a productive starting receiver at the next level."
Many believe the Cardinals need a speedy receiver who is capable of taking the top off the defense and expanding Arizona's vertical threat, which was a missing component of their attack in 2024.
Another dynamic weapon for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could push Arizona's over the top - which is something head coach Jonathan Gannon alluded to when speaking with reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine:
"I don't think it's just the quarterback, it's the whole team. Myself... it's the whole team. I'm really excited where he's at right now. I really am. I'm not going to make any power statements, but he's going to have a heck of a year."
Harris finished 2024 with 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns for the Rebels. He finished as a second-team All-American.
The Cardinals have six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.