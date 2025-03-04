All Cardinals

Cardinals Show Interest in Top Draft WR

The Arizona Cardinals could take an early pick at receiver.

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals had a formal interview with Ole Miss WR Tre Harris at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, according to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.

Harris, listed at 6-2 and 205 pounds, ran a 4.54 40-yard dash time and is considered to be a Day 2 (rounds 2 and 3) selection. NFC West rivals in the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers also had meetings with Harris.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson in the mix, the need for a receiver doesn't exactly rank high in the Cardinals' overall offseason outlook, especially in Drew Petzing's offense that prioritizes running the ball.

Arizona's third/slot options under Petzing - Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch - were not heavily utilized in the Cardinals' new-look offense.

Dortch is a restricted free agent entering the offseason.

Back to Harris, does he fit what the Cardinals need out of a WR3?

Bleacher Report's scouting report of Harris:

"Overall, Tre Harris profiles as a strong possession receiver with good run-after-catch ability. He is alignment versatile and can play all three wide receiver positions effectively. With his route running, strength, and football IQ, Harris projects as a productive starting receiver at the next level."

Many believe the Cardinals need a speedy receiver who is capable of taking the top off the defense and expanding Arizona's vertical threat, which was a missing component of their attack in 2024.

Another dynamic weapon for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could push Arizona's over the top - which is something head coach Jonathan Gannon alluded to when speaking with reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine:

"I don't think it's just the quarterback, it's the whole team. Myself... it's the whole team. I'm really excited where he's at right now. I really am. I'm not going to make any power statements, but he's going to have a heck of a year."

Harris finished 2024 with 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns for the Rebels. He finished as a second-team All-American.

The Cardinals have six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

