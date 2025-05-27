Cardinals Sign New DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves today:
- Signed DL Patrick Jenkins
- Released DL Ben Stille
Stille was first rumored to be waived last week when NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the Sean Murphy-Bunting news.
More on Jenkins from the team's Media Relations department:
"Jenkins (6-2, 293) is an undrafted rookie free agent who spent the last three years at Tulane (2022-24) after spending his first two collegiate seasons at TCU (2020-21). Overall, he appeared in 58 games with 133 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Jenkins was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in each of the past two seasons and led the Green Wave with 4.5 sacks in 2024. Jenkins will wear jersey number #90."
The Cardinals have undergone a massive transformation to their front seven this offseason, adding players such as Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency before drafting Walter Nolen and Jordan Burch with their first two of three picks in the draft.
Jenkins is listed at 6-2 and 305 pounds.
His summary reads as follows from NFL Draft Diamonds:
"A returning 2-time all-conference senior and 2-year starter for Tulane, Patrick Jenkins is a key player on the Tulane defensive unit. He has the potential that will make him an interesting prospect for NFL scouts. However, his strength is something that will have to be developed and improved in the 2024 season. When going against stronger offensive linemen he tends to get moved off the ball (was moved off the ball a lot against Ole Miss). He worked more hands against North Texas but as the games go on his get-off is much slower and he will resort to power. He displays a high motor when chasing down the ball(ECU). Overall Patrick has the potential to develop into a valuable prospect for the 2025 NFL draft with a good 2024 season."
Training camp is set to begin in mid/late July - we'll see if Jenkins can make any noise in a deep Cardinals defensive line room.