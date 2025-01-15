Cardinals Meet With Productive Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals continue their meetings with top prospects at the Hula Bowl, and a fourth has been confirmed by Ryan Fowler in Colorado Buffaloes edge rusher BJ Green II.
The Cardinals have also met with Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas, Illinois edge rusher Seth Coleman and North Dakota State's Mason Miller.
Arizona is heavily expected to pursue a premier edge rusher at some point this offseason, as the Cardinals have a massive need at the position after an already thin group saw BJ Ojulari miss the entire 2024 season with a knee injury.
Local fans should be familiar with Green, who played his first three seasons at Arizona State before transferring to Colorado last year. He had 33 tackles, 7.5 sacks two forced fumbles and one fumble recovered for the Buffaloes under coach Deion Sanders in 2024.
Green took the next level at Colorado after having some much needed guidance from a few NFL legends, according to Colorado Buffaloes on SI:
"Green’s growth as a player was shaped by the mentorship of Coach Prime, former defensive end coach Vincent Dancy, and NFL legend Warren Sapp. Their guidance helped refine his technique and develop his instincts, making him a formidable force on the field and a coveted NFL prospect," wrote Kenny Lee.
"His second-team All-Pac-12 honor in 2023 serves as further validation of his talent and work ethic."
We'll see if Green fits the bill for what the Cardinals covet as a pass rusher, but the early makings of a potential homecoming are underway.