Cardinals Star Nominated for NFL Award
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was one of 32 nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which is given to the player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, "including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition."
All NFL teams nominated one player, and Baker got the nod from Arizona for exemplifying exceptional sportsmanship.
“Sportsmanship is at the very the core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.
“These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees demonstrate to the world how the game is played with respect and integrity at the highest level of competition."
More from the NFL's press release:
"A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler — will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December."
Fitzgerald won the award back in 2014 while previous Cardinal Calais Campbell won the award in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens. NFC West rival Bobby Wagner (who is now in Washington) was the recepient last year with the Seattle Seahawks.
“Budda's a big part of what we’re doing … not only on the field but off the field and the leadership he provides," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said earlier in the year.
“ … Couldn’t be more excited to have Budda with us.”
Baker - playing into the final year of his contract - is having a historically good season, totaling 107 tackles, three passes defensed and two sacks thus far. He's been a large part in helping the Cardinals exceed expectations in 2024.