Cardinals Star Again Limited in Practice

The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots both saw changes to their injury reports.

Donnie Druin

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots have both revealed their Thursday injury reports ahead of Week 15's showdown at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Full - Kelvin Beachum (rest)

DNP - Emari Demercado (back), Blake Gillikin (foot)

Limited - Elijah Jones (ankle), Naquan Jones (shoulder), Roy Lopez (ankle), Trey McBride (knee), Darius Robinson (calf)

Beachum returned to practice after his typical veteran rest day on Wednesday. The backup swing tackle looks to again be a healthy presence for Arizona if needed behind the likes of either Paris Johnson Jr. or Jonah Williams.

Both Demercado and Gillikin missed their second consecutive day of practice, leaving doubt on their statuses for Sunday.

Demercado would likely be replaced by DeeJay Dallas or Michael Carter in terms of role on offense while the Cardinals signed a practice squad punter to replace Gillikin if needed.

McBride and the rest of the limited players again practiced in that fashion for a second day.

Friday will be the ultimate test for their participation and projecting for their status on Sunday, though it's likely Arizona's star tight end could be labeled questionable unless he logs full participation.

New England Patriots Injury Report

DNP - Javon Baker (concussion), Jaylinn Hawkins (illness), Jaquelin Roy (foot),

Limited - Kyle Dugger (ankle), Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Anfernee Jennings (knee), Vederian Lowe (shoulder), Jabrill Peppers (knee), Cole Strange (knee), Sione Takitaki (knee) Caedan Wallace (ankle), Deatrich Wise (foot), Marcus Jones (illness), Christian Barmore (NIR-Other)

The Patriots added Hawkins as a DNP on Thursday after he practiced with no issues yesterday.

Barmore also was downgraded from full to limited, and so too was Roy.

Jones was the only player who improved their status, going from DNP to limited.

