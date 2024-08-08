Cardinals Star Will Play vs Saints
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will see first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. play this Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Earlier this week, the Cardinals were fairly ambiguous on Harrison touching the field for the first time.
"I'm not going to get into all of it, but it's really is case-by-case, whether it be how old they are, health, if I want to see him play, if they're competing for roles, they're all competing for roles right now. How it relates to fourth down - there's a lot that goes into it," said Gannon when asked which starters will and won't play previously this week.
Prior, Harrison told reporters “I definitely want to play, get out there, always compete," when asked about playing in preseason action.
Harrison will be out there on Saturday - though his quarterback Kyler Murray will not be. Gannon confirmed earlier this week that Murray would not play in any preseason action.
It's currently unknown which Cardinals will and won't play in the first of three preseason games in just two days' time.
Arizona will be at home this week while traveling on the road for their final two warm-up games against the Colts and Broncos, respectively.
Harrison was the team's top pick out of the 2024 NFL Draft and is heavily expected to help push Arizona's offense over the top heading into this season.
Harrison - despite being a rookie - has already established himself as a top option in the desert.
Now, he'll get his first opportunity against live opponents this weekend.