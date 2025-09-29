Cardinals Still Quiet on First-Round Pick's Return
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have yet to see first-round pick Walter Nolen hit the practice field with a calf injury suffered before training camp.
It's been over 60 days since initial reports from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport suggested Nolen's timeline of recovery could be right against the start of the regular season.
That initial update gave hope the injury wasn't as serious as Darius Robinson's in 2024 - but we're approaching Week 5 and all outside indications are Nolen isn't close to returning.
He was placed on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) to begin the year, requiring Nolen to miss at least the first four weeks of the season.
That window for opportunity to return is now open, and while Bilal Nichols saw his window officially open up today - Nolen still remains sidelined with massive mystery in regards to his health.
"No," answered Jonathan Gannon when asked if he was concerned about Nolen's injury today.
What Happened to Walter Nolen?
Last Friday after the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Gannon was directly asked about Nolen:
"Okay, So those guys - because we have our chances to open up windows here - so you guys will see that next week? One day at a time. ... Here's what I would say. All those guys that are not healthy enough to be out there right now are all progressing.
"They're all at different stages. And when we can get guys back up and get them rolling, we'll get them back and rolling. But they got to be fully healthy ready to assimilate into a practice before we open the window and put them out there or you're wasting time with it. So that's truly how it works. I'm really not trying to be coy, like it truly is day by day with that stuff.
"I don't want to be dismissive about those questions, but, like, a lot of times when we open up a window, I know about a day before. I'm hopeful that some of those guys start to get back soon."
Outside of general "he's doing well" comments from the team, there's been very little information given from the Cardinals about the return of this year's 16th overall pick.
"I know Walter is a very talented guy and he's making his progress," Calais Campbell shared today.
"When the time comes I think the whole world's going to be excited to see what he can do - including me."
When Nolen does have his practice window open by the organization, the Cardinals have 21 days to elevate him to the active roster but can bring him up at any point during that period.
Arizona plays host to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.