Evaluating Cardinals 3 New Roster Moves
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals potentially are set to welcome back a veteran presence along the defensive line.
From the team's press release today:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed running back Michael Carter to the active roster from the practice squad and has signed running back D’Ernest Johnson to the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
"In addition, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols will return to practice from the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP). Nichols can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.
"Johnson (5-10, 208) is a six-year NFL veteran who has played 95 games (three starts) in his career with Jacksonville (2023-24) and Cleveland (2019-22) after entering the league with the Browns in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent from South Florida. He has 989 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 214 carries (4.6-yard avg.) to go along with 53 receptions for 465 yards in his career.
"The 29-year old Johnson played 31 games the past two seasons with the Jaguars after appearing in 64 games with Cleveland in his first four NFL seasons. He spent the preseason with Baltimore and was on the Ravens practice squad earlier this season.
"Johnson will wear jersey #37."
Let's evaluate each move:
Cardinals Sign Michael Carter to Active Roster
This is a move many fans have been wanting for awhile, as Carter has produced on numerous occasions when presented the opportunity.
After Arizona lost James Conner, many wondered how their rushing attack would look moving forward - especially with Trey Benson leading the way.
Benson carried the ball just eight times against the Seattle Seahawks, though head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed after the gameplan was going to be more tilted to throwing the ball.
Carter was elevated this past week from the practice squad and now looks to potentially be more of a presence in a Cardinals rushing attack that desperately needs a boost.
It seems as if the Cardinals could be looking to get creative in hopes of rejuvenating their offense. Carter's a talented runner who might just get that opportunity.
D’Ernest Johnson signed to practice squad
Johnson will take Carter's place on the practice squad - and Arizona seems to like his veteran status on top of his pass-catching ability.
With Johnson heading to the practice squad, there's not much to analyze here. It's just the Cardinals replacing Carter's spot with another running back - though he does fit the same mold as Carter.
PUP Practice Window Opens for Bilal Nichols
Nichols, who was signed in the 2024 offseason, suffered a neck injury last October and hasn't played since - though the Cardinals are confident in his ability to play relatively soon with them opening up his window.
Nichols, when healthy, will give a boost to a depleted Cardinals defensive line that currently has names such as Justin Jones, Walter Nolen and L.J. Collier out.
No update has been given on Nolen, who is also eligible to return now. Both players were required to miss the first four weeks of the season after landing on PUP.
Nichols shouldn't be expected to make an impact right away - though he'll be a nice depth piece in Arizona's trenches once he's caught back up to speed.