Cardinals Suffer Blow Ahead of Packers Game
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says defensive lineman Darius Robinson and wide receiver Zay Jones will not be playing in the team's Week 6 trip against the Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals said they were being cautious with Robinson's calf injury, which acted up on Thursday after he was deemed a limited participant on Wednesday. Robinson had his return from injured reserve practice window opened this week, which gives Arizona three weeks to allow him to practice, and he can be elevated to the active roster at any time.
Robinson initially went down with the calf injury during training camp and he's been on injured reserve since the start of the season. The No. 27 overall pick out of Missouri, Robinson has massive expectations to be the versatile and violent chess piece in the trenches - something the Cardinals desperately need with names such as BJ Ojulari and Justin Jones on injured reserve.
As for Jones, he spent the first five weeks of the season suspended due to violating the league's personal conduct policy. He suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week in his return.
“Good to get him out there, looked good,” Gannon told reporters. “Kind of the same thing (as Robinson). We’re going to be smart with him. He’s not going to go this week but he’s trending in the right direction.”
Jones is expected to raise the floor of Arizona's receiving corps that also carries names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson.
Official game designations (questionable, out and doubtful) will be released later today, though the Cardinals already revealed the debut of Robinson and Jones will have to wait another week.