Pressure Mounts as Cardinals’ Last Games May Make or Break Jonathan Gannon Era

ARIZONA -- These final five weeks mean a lot to the Arizona Cardinals, even if they're not heading to the postseason.

The 3-9 squad spearheaded by third-year head coach Jonathan Gannon has fell short in nearly every way imaginable.

That can't be argued, but what can -- and has -- been debated is exactly why the wheels have fallen off an expected playoff team in 2025.

Gannon, to his credit, has absorbed all of the blame in press conferences this season, opting to point the finger at himself.

Which is admirable. But when expectations aren't met, the weight on his shoulders becomes heavier.

As a result, that's translated into serious conversations surrounding his ability to coach the Cardinals heading into 2026.

Typically, coaches and general managers are allotted three years to see if any serious progress can be made. This season has been a step back for Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort, which has spurred speculation.

ESPN included Gannon on their list of players and coaches with the most at stake to finish 2025.

Jonathan Gannon Has Plenty At Stake to Finish 2025

"Gannon's schemes are creative, and there's a potential top-10 defense budding with some further development and better health in 2026, but he's also 15-31 over his first three seasons in Arizona, and 2025 will be a step backward from where the Cardinals finished in 2024," wrote ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

"If the Cardinals start winning some of those coin flips at the end of the season, he might be able to run things back for a fourth season with the hopes of finally reaching the postseason in Arizona. If the Cardinals continue to struggle and finish with one of the worst records in the NFL, though, the organization might look to replace Gannon with someone who can help revitalize injured quarterback Kyler Murray, who seemed to fall out of favor with the coaching staff this season."

The Cardinals are favored in only one more game to finish 2025, which will come against the Atlanta Falcons.

It's been widely reported the Cardinals are expected to bring Gannon back for a fourth season, which does seem like the correct call.

However, that's if the losing doesn't get worse, and the only way to prevent that is to conjure some sort of winning to finish the year.

4-13 was fine in Gannon's first season when the roster was stripped of its bare bones. However, a 3-9 team with a significantly better roster simply isn't cutting it.

In reality, Gannon is likely back for a fourth season in 2026. However, five straight losses to end the season will make conversations even more difficult than they already are.

