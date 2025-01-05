Cardinals Suffer Blow vs 49ers

All Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will be without a key name against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
STATE FARM STADIUM -- The Arizona Cardinals took a blow on the offensive side of the ball ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

WR Michael Wilson was ruled out ahead of kickoff (2:25 PM local time) after Arizona unveiled their final list of inactives. He was questionable entering today with a hamstring injury.

Wilson has been a strong WR2 in Arizona when given the opportunity, though in an offense that's failed to really get themselves going, Wilson hasn't been able to post gaudy numbers with Marvin Harrison Jr. playing opposite of him.

“I think we played well in spurts and showed flashes. We were just too inconsistent, and it bit us in the ass in a lot of these games that were late November, December football," Cardinals QB Kyler Murray told reporters previously this week.

"There were some games early on that I feel like we could have or should have won that would've helped us out later on in the year. We kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball when we needed it the most. Me being a leader of the team, I obviously take a lot of that on, but we all have to look in the mirror and play better. That's what it comes down to.

"Are there positives from this season? Yes. I think the outside people's perspective, did they think that we would even be in the position to go win the division? I don't think so. In the locker room is all that matters, and we knew what we were capable of and the fact that we were there and didn't get it done is the most frustrating part.”

The Cardinals will have one final ride left in the 2024 season, and unfortunately will be without their big-body receiver for their finale.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns.

