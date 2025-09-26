Cardinals Suffer Scare vs Seahawks
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals were nearly down a team captain.
In the second quarter of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. went down with an ankle injury and immediately waived over Cardinals medical staff.
After a few moments, Wilson - on his own power - went to the medical blue tent befre walking with trainers to the locker room.
Arizona ruled him questionable to return before he made a quick comeback on their ensuing drive - though his status should be monitored for the rest of the game.
Mack Wilson Emerging as Key Cardinals Piece
Wilson, in his second season with the Cardinals, has emerged as a key player within Arizona's defense.
First arriving as a versatile player who could play either off-ball linebacker or edge rusher, Wilson made the transition to full-time inside linebacker with the departure of Kyzir White this offseason.
Wilson was voted a team captain by his peers prior to the start of 2025 and also wears the green dot - calling the Cardinals' defense.
Entering today, he led Arizona with 28 total tackles in three games with four passes defensed. Both are top of the team.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about Wilson's leadership role this year:
“If you asked him, I thought he played really well Week 1. In his mind, you are your toughest critic. I'm using the hell out of that right now. I'm my own toughest critic; I need to do a better job. He felt like he didn't play as good, and I thought he absolutely lit it up yesterday. He had some tough downs, I would call them, that he won.
"He's doing a heck of a job. With all that we put on his plate, he's really, in essence, playing a new position. We're three games in now, and he's impacting the game in a positive way. He’s another one that's a ‘vet’ that stays steady. It's good to have those guys, so there's no panic in his game either. I thought he played really well.”
Veteran and fellow captain Calais Campbell added, "He's a great linebacker. I said at the beginning during camp, I expect him to have a huge yearand nothing has changed. He's just a physical guy that sets the tone, plays solid and has greatrange. He's elite. I'm happy he's in my fox hole. I’m happy we’re teammates.”
Either Cody Simon or Owen Pappoe are expected to replace Wilson if he again exits.