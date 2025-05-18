Cardinals vs Bucs Game Could be 'Sneaky Good'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season schedule is out, and full analysis of every single game has begun despite months existing between now and the start of festivities.
The Cardinals' 2025 schedule is projected to be one of the "easier" slates in terms of opponent win percentage from last season. Arizona is tied for fifth in that category.
With a revamped defense, the Cardinals appear to be on the verge of a playoff push - and one late season contest in that pursuit was defined as a "sneaky good game" by NFL.com's Bucky Brooks:
Cardinals at Buccaneers Could Be Sneaky Good
"This duel between a couple of former No. 1 overall picks features enough of a Hollywood storyline to be worthy of a more prominent time slot than 1 p.m. on Sunday. Baker Mayfield takes on his former Oklahoma teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in a battle of undersized quarterbacks leading dark-horse contenders," Brooks wrote.
"Diminutive passers are no longer dismissed in the NFL, and this NFC clash will provide executives and scouts with another opportunity to appreciate the ways playmakers of all sizes can get it done in today's game. Murray has won all three previous meetings with Mayfield, but this will be their first game against each other since Baker reinvigorated his career with the Bucs in 2023."
The Cardinals are slated to visit Tampa Bay in Week 13.
The Buccaneers themselves hope to be NFC postseason contenders, something they've accomplished after making the playoffs in each of the last five seasons. Arizona hasn't made the postseason since the 2021 season.
Murray is 3-0 against Mayfield during their NFL careers.
With both squads touting strong weapons on the offensive side of the ball, the late-season clash could be a fun and pivotal matchup in the order of playoff seeding when the dust settles.