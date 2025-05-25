Cardinals Top Draft Pick Named Breakout Candidate
The Arizona Cardinals came into the offseason with one clear goal: add multiple serious weapons to the defensive side of the ball, especially along the defensive line.
After a bountiful free agency period saw them bring in multiple potential playmakers on lucrative deals, GM Monti Ossenfort then turned to the NFL Draft to begin adding impact talent and setting up Arizona for future success.
USA Today NFL insider Tyler Dragon compiled a list of rookie breakout candidates from the 2025 NFL draft class — one from each franchise. His selection to represent the Cardinals came as little surprise: first-round (No. 16 overall) DL Walter Nolen III.
"Arizona had the NFL’s 21st ranked defense and finished 20th against the run in 2024. They ranked 28th in pass rush win rate, per ESPN. Nolan instantly aids as a run stopper and pass rusher. He produced 14.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks at Ole Miss last year. Nolen has star potential as an interior defensive lineman. In 2022, 247Sports ranked Travis Hunter and Nolen as the top two high school football players in the country," Dragon wrote.
The Cardinals have the benefit of legitimate depth along the DL (barring significant injury) for the first time in recent years. Nolen may not even be a day-one starter, but could easily see himself become an impact player and contribute regularly.
Nolen was already one of the top DL prospects in the 2025 draft class, and came from a high-intensity Ole Miss program that produces plenty of NFL talent. Nolen posted 48 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his final year of college football — emerging as a dangerous weapon along the defensive front.
The nice part is, Nolen doesn't have to come in and blow anyone away immediately. But the potential is certainly there, and the big first-year DL could earn himself a larger role quickly and see a true breakout season in year one if his raw talent translates at the NFL level.