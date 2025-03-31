Cardinals Urged to Trade for Steelers Star WR
Mock draft season has been in full force for some time, though there's not too much variance in what the Arizona Cardinals could do with the No. 16 selection.
Yet the good people of the football internet were thrown for a nice loop on Monday morning.
In ESPN's latest mock - one where Bill Barnwell has a trade for every team - the Cardinals shake up their group of weapons for quarterback Kyler Murray in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Barnwell had the Cardinals swapping firsts with the Steelers (16 for 21) and receivers (Michael Wilson for George Pickens) on top of Arizona sending their fourth-round pick.
Cardinals Urged to Trade for Steelers WR George Pickens
"The Cardinals didn't get what they hoped out of wideout Marvin Harrison Jr . as a rookie, but some of that might have been what was around him. While tight end Trey McBride had an excellent season , they didn't get much from Wilson or Greg Dortch . Upgrading at wide receiver would give them the ability to move Harrison around the formation and get him more one-on-one opportunities on the outside," wrote Barnwell.
"Meanwhile, the Steelers signaled their desire to upgrade at wide receiver themselves by trading a second-round pick for DK Metcalf and giving him a $150 million extension. There were already rumblings about them moving on from Pickens after a frustrating end to 2024, and with Metcalf now making $33 million per season, there's probably not going to be enough money for Pickens to get a similar deal.
"Pickens is set to be a free agent next season, so this deal would lock in a meaningful return versus letting him walk. Moving up five spots and landing a fourth-rounder might not feel like much, but that amounts to the No. 72 pick in a typical draft, which seems fair for a player with Pickens ' downside and upside. The Steelers would also get two years of cost-controlled performance from Wilson , who has the size to take over in Pickens' sideline role.
"Trading for Pickens wouldn't be an enormous risk for Arizona, which would still be in position to address its defense at No. 21. It also could recoup a compensatory pick if Pickens leaves in free agency after the season."
Would Pickens in Arizona make sense?
The Cardinals have been very clear about what type of players and character they want in the building - which isn't something Pickens is exactly known for considering the constant drama the Georgia product finds himself in.
Yet the talent is undeniable. Pickens would give the Cardinals are legitimate weapon on the boundary opposite of Harrison. His ability to come down with ridiculous catches on a consistent basis is nothing short of noteworthy.
The Cardinals do seem to be pleased with Wilson's development, however.
In terms of "realism" this deal wouldn't come to fruition - though it's a fun exercise, even if Arizona would be overpaying in the mock trade.