Top 3 Mistakes Cardinals Can't Make in NFL Draft

We're inching closer and closer to draft season, and the Arizona Cardinals are once again in prime position to add premium talent to a roster that desperately needs it.

The door is also open for them to make franchise-altering mistakes.

Some would argue that's been the case under general manager Monti Ossenfort in his prior three draft cycles, as Arizona hasn't quite hit on enough draft picks to satisfy the fan base.

In this business, you'll never make everybody happy, though there's no telling how important this draft is to get the Cardinals back humming in the right direction.

Three mistakes Ossenfort can't make when they're on the clock.

Drafting Ty Simpson at No. 3

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have an obvious hole at the quarterback position after Kyler Murray's release and will need to either find that next person in the draft or fully push their intentions to 2027. With Fernando Mendoza all but set to be the top pick, Ty Simpson projects as the next best passer.

Yet the gap between Mendoza and Simpson is fairly large in an already weak class — large enough to where the Cardinals could find Simpson in the tail end of the first round or even at their No. 34 overall pick to begin the second.

Simpson has plenty of discourse surrounding his name, and while his presence on the roster later in the order wouldn't receive too much backlash, picking him at No. 3 like some are suggesting would be a massive mistake.

The Cardinals find themselves in position to attack premium positions such as edge rusher and tackle at the top first round. While quarterback is obviously a premium position, Simpson is not a premium player.

Arizona would be much better off targeting Simpson later in the night, but not at No. 3.

Trading Down For Pennies On The Dollar

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals moved down from No. 3 to No. 12 in 2023 for a massive haul that included a future first-round pick.

There's current rumors suggesting the Dallas Cowboys could move up with Arizona for the mere price of a third-round pick. And quite frankly, that shouldn't even be entertained in the desert.

The actual cost of business for Arizona to move completely out of the top ten would have to be much stronger than a late Day 2 pick. While there's no Will Anderson in this draft class for a team to trade up for, the Cardinals would simply be moving down just to move down if they accept a mere third-round pick to drop eight spots.

Yet the ultimate loss here would be the talent passed. Arizona would be taking a gamble on not having any top players at positions of need (right tackle, edge) available outside of the top ten if they move down — which would be fine if they got a massive haul to do so.

Getting pennies on the dollar to execute a similar trade while taking themselves out of position to acquire a top player at a position of need would be the ultimate lose-lose.

Drafting Jeremiyah Love at No. 3

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

This is less about who Love is as a prospect and more about Arizona's roster construction/team-building.

Love projects to be a solid running back at the next level, though recent running backs drafted highly haven't quite translated to postseason success. Love, by the league's rookie pay scale, would also become the highest paid running back by several metrics if drafted at the third overall pick.

Without taking a snap.

Arizona also inked free agent running back Tyler Allgeier to a multi-year contract this offseason to help James Conner lead the charge. Behind those two are Trey Benson and Bam Knight. To say the Cardinals' running back room is crowded would be underselling it.

Drafting a running back at No. 3 was never going to be smart business, though with a full depth chart, Love would be a luxury pick the Cardinals simply can't afford at this point in time.