Cardinals Voted for Tush Push Ban
ARIZONA -- The NFL's vote to ban the Philadelphia Eagles' controversial "tush push" play in 2025 failed during May owner's meetings.
The proposal, which needed 24 votes from league owners to pass, fell just short with 22 teams saying yes to the ban while ten voted to keep the play.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals were one of the teams who voted to ban the play:
Given Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's connections to the Eagles - who he led as their defensive coordinator before accepting the job in Arizona - many believed the Cardinals would ultimately side with Philadelphia.
At least that's what Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hoped for his previous understudies.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Sirianni told NFL Network in an interview earlier this offseason. “All I will say about it is Gannon, Steichen and Moore better vote for it.
“They are in the position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the Eagles’ vote. I at least know we have four.”
However, head coach votes don't count - and while they can certainly influence an owner - Gannon didn't have ultimate say in Arizona's vote. Michael Bidwill did.
Gannon - when speaking with AZCardinals.com at the March owner's meetings - remained nuetral on the subject.
"Nick (Sirianni) knows where I stand on it," said Gannon.
"There are a lot of smart people in that room and there are good valid points on both sides of the coin."
Many NFL owners wanted the play banned due to its high success rate, as the Eagles (who primarily and often use the quarterback sneak that has the runner pushed from behind) converted on 87% of plays according to ESPN data.
With action taking place in such close proximity, player safety has also been used as a talking point surrounding the play.
"I had the opportunity during committee meetings here earlier in the month to sit in the back of the room for the health and safety meeting with Alan Sills and Dr. John York, and they expressed concerns about the safety of everybody involved in that play," Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey said at the previous March meetings, where 16 teams initially were in favor of banning it before the NFL tabled those talks.
It sure seems like the tush push could find itself out of football - but that'll have to wait for another year.