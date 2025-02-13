Cardinals OG Named Top Underrated Free Agent
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals don't have many major pieces departing this free agency cycle, though the organization could see a big piece of their offensive line leave in right guard Will Hernandez.
Hernandez was just named as one of the top underrated players entering the open market by Pro Football Focus:
"Hernandez, who will turn 30 the week before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, has been among the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL — not just in this free-agent class," wrote Zoltan Buday.
"His 2024 season was cut short due to an injury, but his 3,281 regular-season snaps since the start of the 2021 campaign rank 24th among guards. He has also been playing at a high level. While his 65.2 PFF overall grade over that span ranks just 38th among 61 qualifying guards, his 69.9 PFF pass-blocking grade slots in at 23rd.
"Since joining the Cardinals in 2022, Hernandez owns a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranks ninth among guards, and has allowed pressure on 4.2% of pass plays — the 17th-best rate.
"Hernandez's age and recent injury could scare off some teams or lead to a lower contract value. Still, they would likely get an above-average pass-blocking guard."
The Cardinals have plenty of cap space to work with moving into the offseason, so re-signing Hernandez shouldn't be a major roadblock if they desired to bring him back.
In a recent interview with PHNX, Hernandez did express desire to return:
"Of course I would love to stay where I'm at, where I already built these relationships, where I already know what each person brings to the table. I'm a very loyal kind of dog. Once I connect with someone, once I play in the trenches with these guys, I'm attached," said Hernandez during the week of the Super Bowl.
"I would definitely love to stay but at the end of the day it's not up to me. I can't make these decisions and if something happens where I can or I can't, we'll go off of that. We'll see what the next step is.
"I haven't even thought about it. The only thing I think about is getting this knee back to 100% which is exactly what's happening as well. I'll be back [healthy] I know that for sure, but until then it'd be weird to worry about all of these other things."
Free agency is set to start in the middle of March.