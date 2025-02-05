Cardinals Free Agent Gets Honest on Potential Return
The Arizona Cardinals handled contracts for some of their top free agents before the offseason even arrived.
Guys such as Budda Baker and James Conner were handed some fairly strong paydays, shortening their list of major to-do's before the regular season came to a close.
There's still a handful of guys the Cardinals would certainly miss if they departed for other opportunities in 2025, one being right guard Will Hernandez.
Hernandez - who just wrapped up his third season in Arizona - played just five games in 2024 before suffering a knee injury, cutting his season short.
Now, the starting guard affectionately known as "Mijo" in the locker room is open for business, and while sitting down with PHNX during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, he addressed his future:
"Of course I would love to stay where I'm at, where I already built these relationships, where I already know what each person brings to the table. I'm a very loyal kind of dog. Once I connect with someone, once I play in the trenches with these guys, I'm attached," said Hernandez.
"I would definitely love to stay but at the end of the day it's not up to me. I can't make these decisions and if something happens where I can or I can't, we'll go off of that. We'll see what the next step is.
"I haven't even thought about it. The only thing I think about is getting this knee back to 100% which is exactly what's happening as well. I'll be back [healthy] I know that for sure, but until then it'd be weird to worry about all of these other things."
Full clip:
Trystan Colon and Isaiah Adams rotated at right guard following Hernandez's departure. Jon Gaines also would be a possibility for Arizona if Hernandez didn't return, but so too could be another free agent signing or a draft pick down the road.
The Cardinals have roughly $70 million in cap space and have picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
As far as Hernandez's health goes, ESPN Cardinals beat man Josh Weinfuss did report Hernandez is expected to be ready for training camp, "if not earlier" ahead of next year.
Starting left guard Evan Brown is also scheduled to be a free agent.
Spotrac has Hernandez's estimated market value at $4.3 million per year on a new contract.