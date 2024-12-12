Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Previews Patriots
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are now losers of their last three, and with their season on the line, the Cardinals are looking for answers as the New England Patriots come to town.
"Just take it one game at a time obviously, got to win this one. Any chance of making the playoffs we probably have to win out, so take it one step at a time and focus on New England and go from there," rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. told reporters.
Full interview with Harrison below:
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows the 3-10 Patriots aren't going to roll over either.
"A really good challenge coming up here on Sunday. When you watch the tape, (Patriots Head) Coach (Jerod) Mayo's done a good job. They play extremely hard. That jumps out. They're well coached. They play with good fundamentals," Gannon told reporters.
"Defensively, they give you some challenges with structures and people, very creative. Offensively, (the) quarterback's playing pretty good. He's (a) mobile guy. We have to do a good job on him. Then special teams, they've got some guys that can impact the game so all three phases we have to be on it.”
Arizona - like Harrison alluded to - likely needs to win out to have a solid shot at making the postseason. The Cardinals have lost three games out of the bye week after initially leading the NFC West.
“It's tough. The tough part is just understanding the opportunity that we had. It kind of felt like we didn't give them our best at all in either opportunity that we had to play against them. Not only that, (but) the implications that were part of the game. We weren't thinking about that, but we understood what was at stake," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
"To let it go and not play our best, that was the tough part. It stings (and) hurts, but we have to get over it and put all the energy into New England coming in here on Sunday. Last year we were kind of in a similar situation as them, then went on the road to Pittsburgh, Philly and (won). They're going to come in here and play hard. We understand that and we have to be ready to go.”