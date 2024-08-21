Contenders? Cardinals Have Playoff Hopes
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are looking to shock the league when their regular season kicks off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and establish themselves as serious contenders.
Don't take that from fans - or reporters - but from the players.
During a press conference with reporters today, defensive end L.J. Collier was asked about the differences between this year's Cardinals defense compared to 2023.
He answered it, then added some extra sauce at the end:
"I thought they did a great job last year. I told JJ (Justin Jones) and Bilal (Nichols), if we follow the blueprint they laid out for us, we'll go far. I've seen plenty of times where guys were coming free last year and getting sacks. ... I really feel like it's going to be a great jump from the beginning of last year to this year," said Collier.
"I really do think Week 1 in Buffalo we're gonna put the league on notice, I feel like that'd be the perfect team to do it (against) because everybody thinks they're going to win the Super Bowl this year. So why not start with the Super Bowl contenders and put ourselves in the mix?"
Collier certainly isn't the first Cardinals player to say something along these lines.
Earlier in training camp from Budda Baker:
"This is my first year being very excited for both sides - offense and defense. ... I'm definitely excited. I'm not going to make many predictions or anything like that. I just know that come Week 1, watch what the Arizona Cardinals can do."- Budda Baker
Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians recently told PHNX he wouldn't be shocked if Arizona made the postseason.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt. A lot of things can change in one season. ... When we went in, we were the bottom feeders of that division and then we won the division a couple of years,” Arians said.
“I can see that happening again if they stay healthy and they are bought in.”
On the offensive side of the ball, numerous players have said the Cardinals can have the top unit in the league - you can read more about that here.
The Cardinals haven't played a vast majority of starters in preseason play, and perhaps Arizona can be full of surprises when they visit Highmark Stadium as a result.
We'll eventually find out - though we do know there's no lack of confidence in the desert approaching this season.