Bruce Arians: No Doubt Cardinals Can Make Playoffs
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is a believer in this rendition of his former team.
That's not quite a popular opinion shared across the league, as the Cardinals didn't seemingly improve far from their 4-13 mark last season - though they upgraded some spots nonetheless.
There's plenty of reason to believe the Cardinals will be better moving forward under Jonathan Gannon's guidance. 2023 was Gannon's first at the helm, and now there's expectations for improvement going forward.
Arians - who did an interview with PHNX's Craig Morgan - says he's a fan of Gannon.
“I love the hire. He’s been a winner everywhere he’s been,” Arians told Morgan. “Getting Kyler healthy and ready to go is really the key now. Hopefully, he’s matured enough to take over a team. If he has, the sky’s the limit.”
More so, Arians says it wouldn't shock him to see the Cardinals make a playoff push.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt. A lot of things can change in one season. ... When we went in, we were the bottom feeders of that division and then we won the division a couple of years,” Arians said.
“I can see that happening again if they stay healthy and they are bought in.”
The Cardinals themselves certainly seem bought in.
"We've got a bunch of guys that are team-first guys in there that are competitive and want to improve their games," Gannon told reporters earlier this offseason.
"That's what the culture is. I think you have to work on that daily because your actions go into culture on a daily basis. So we all got to be aligned, and we got to be on it. And when we get out of alignment, that's okay, you gotta get back in alignment quick. So that's what wins. And our guys understand that and I'm happy where it's at day one."
