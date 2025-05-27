Defensive Upgrades Make Cardinals Playoff Contender
The Arizona Cardinals are on the cusp of becoming a contender for a playoff spot in the NFC.
The team made a number of changes during the offseason that puts it in the best position possible going into the season without completely changing things 100 percent.
CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles praised the Cardinals for their defensive upgrades they made during free agency and the NFL Draft.
"After having one of the poorest pass rushes in the NFL, the Cardinals signed Josh Sweat in free agency as part of a defensive overhaul, reuniting him with Jonathan Gannon," Pereles wrote.
"They also drafted Walter Nolen 16th overall, and the good parts of his film are as good as anyone's. But the rookie who might have a bigger immediate impact is Will Johnson. Viewed as a blue-chip talent (CB1 in the CBS Sports prospect rankings), Johnson fell to the second round due to medical concerns, but he is a major upgrade if healthy."
The Cardinals made a lot of changes to the defense, and if they all pan out, they should have one of the best units in the NFL. Of course, injuries can happen, but the depth is also very sound if it is called upon.
Arizona had a decent defense last year, but after these changes, it is clear the team is better than it was in 2024.
If the Cardinals are going to take that next step and make it to the playoffs, the defense has to perform better. It may take a little bit to get adjusted from where players were before, but Arizona has a lot of talent that can do some special things if it all comes together.
The Cardinals defense will get a chance to build some chemistry during OTA's this week before training camp starts at the end of the summer.