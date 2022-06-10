The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to replace Chandler Jones. Fifth-year linebacker Dennis Gardeck says he is ready to fill that role.

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple questions surrounding their defense. One of the biggest is how the team will replace their former All-Pro pass rusher, Chandler Jones.

In his six seasons with the Cardinals, Jones racked up impressive sack numbers and was a steady force on defense. It’s a tough position to fill, but one that Dennis Gardeck thinks he is ready for.

“I’ve been ready,” Gardeck said. “There hasn’t been a shift in the mindset since Chandler's [Jones] gone. When my number's called, I’m going to be ready to go.”

Entering his fifth season, Gardeck has spent most of his time with the Cardinals as a mainstay on special teams. He did start three games last season.

In 2022, Gardeck earned 23 tackles (14 solo) along with one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. But the stats do little to showcase the high energy Gardeck plays with when on the field. The combination of his play-style and skills have led head coach Kliff Kingsbury to look for ways to use him this season.

“We’re going to find ways to utilize him,” Kingsbury said. “I don’t know to what extent, but I like what I’ve seen this offseason and he’s always been productive when he’s played.”

The chance to land a standing role on defense would be another step in the long ladder that Gardeck has had to climb.

As an undrafted player, Gardeck was signed in 2018 by the Cardinals and made the 53-man roster. After two seasons playing only special teams, he began to see added time on defense as a backup.

In 2020, Gardeck's season came to an end due to a knee injury that put his return for the next season in question. Following his rehab last season, Gardeck saw his greatest share of defensive snaps, playing 173. During his rehab process is when Gardeck said he realized that any day could be his last in the NFL.

This offseason, Gardeck signed a three-year contract, but that hasn’t stopped him from practicing as if he was still an undrafted player trying to fight for a roster spot.

“He still doesn’t think that he’s made it. He thinks that I’m going to cut him everyday,” Kingsbury said.

Gardeck does have competition at the outside linebacker position. General manager Steve Keim loaded up in this year's draft. Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, and Jesse Luketa are three rookies who Keim hopes to hit a home run with.

Alongside the rookies, Gardeck is also competing against Markus Golden, Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje.

It’s stiff competition, but Gardeck admits that he loves to compete. Even with the prospect of fighting for a starting position, it doesn’t change his goal since he started in the NFL.

“It’s always my No. 1 goal to make the 53-man roster,” Gardeck said. “I don’t ever try to get too far because it can be gone.”

One advantage for Gardeck is that he is well versed in the Cardinals defensive playbook. Now the fifth-year linebacker is working on his individual tools in order to push himself to the next level.

One way he is improving is through boxing, a sport that seems to be on the opposite end of football, but it's where Gardeck sees similarities.

“I love it because it’s eyes, hands, hips, and feet which translate to football,” Gardeck said. “Football is being able to read and react to be able to think, to know your play-call and to be able to stay agile on your feet. So I just think it's an easier transition to football conditioning."

The Cardinals will wrap up the offseason with minicamp next week followed by a short break before training camp begins. But Gardeck plans to enjoy his break the only way a player with his work ethic would think to.

“Get ready for training camp,” Gardeck said.