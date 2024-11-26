All Cardinals

Lions Need Cardinals Loss to Clinch Playoff Berth

Will fans of the Detroit Lions root for their division rivals against the Arizona Cardinals?

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) runs past Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sep 22, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) runs past Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sep 22, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals themselves are still looking to punch their postseason ticket, though their Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings could solidify the fate of another rival in the conference.

The 10-1 Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff berth with the following scenarios this week:

  1. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie
  2. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie
  3. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
  4. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss + ATL tie
  5. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
  6. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss + ATL tie

Detroit needs their division rivals to show up this week against Arizona, which shouldn't be a tough task, as the Vikings are the home team and have won their last four matchups.

Detroit previously played the Cardinals back in Week 3, where the Lions escaped with a 20-13 victory in Arizona.

Detroit's the only NFC team who can secure their spot in the postseason in Week 13, though the Buffalo Bills (win + Dolphins loss) and the Kansas City Chiefs (more below) can punch tickets in the AFC.

Chiefs playoff clinching scenarios:

KC win + MIA loss or tie
KC win + DEN loss
KC win + LAC loss + DEN tie
KC tie + MIA loss

Arizona fell from the top of the NFC West after their loss to Seattle, though they still have the highest postseason odds of any team in the division and still are in fairly solid control of their destiny moving forward, considering they have matchups coming against the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers in the final six weeks.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns.

