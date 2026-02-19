Arizona Cardinals Quietly Making Their QB Plan Crystal Clear

The Arizona Cardinals possessed one of the league's biggest questions entering this offseason at their quarterback position.

The future of Jacoby Brissett and Kyler Murray have been heavily weighed and debated as 2026 marches forward. Both have been included in trade rumors and speculation, though Murray has done most of that heavy lifting.

The Cardinals, to their credit, have done an incredible job of keeping their plans at football's most important position sealed tight. In an era where information is readily available and spread quickly, even Fort Knox blushes at their ability to keep secrets.

Yet a recent report may have just tipped their hand.

What Cardinals Plan to Do at Quarterback

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks on from the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The plan? Roll with Brissett for 2026. Find a cheap alternative as his backup. Really explore the 2027 quarterback market.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro floated an interesting name in Arizona's trade interest: Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (which you can read more about here).

Bagent, for those unaware, is the No. 2 option behind starter Caleb Williams in Chicago. He won't see the field for the Bears barring injury and is on a two-year, $10 million deal. He's attempted just 149 passes with 12 total games played in his three years of NFL experience.

Quarterback options aren't exactly aplenty this offseason in any medium such as free agency, draft and trade market. Murray, as we've established, is the best option available for other teams to target in terms of upside, contract be damned.

While the door is open for Murray's return, recent reports indicate the Cardinals will seriously explore every avenue to offload him even in spite of his volatile trade value.

It does feel, at this moment in time, Murray is very much on the way out.

Without Murray, what's the future look like?

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are taking a short-term approach to their room in a post-Murray era. Brissett is under contract through next season, though at 33-years-old he's not quite a future building block.

Wrapping this back to Bagent, the Cardinals' interest in him signals exactly what they're looking for this offseason: A relatively cheap, low expectation option to help hold the fort down over the interim until Arizona can find a richer quarterback market.

Look at Bagent as more of an idea of what they want, rather than exactly who they want. Bagent is 6-3 and turns 26 later this summer on a cheap contract that doesn't stretch far into the future.

If Arizona had a dating profile searching for quarterbacks, those would be their above parameters checked.

Whether they'll get a suitable passer to swipe right remains to be seen.

Yet the Cardinals' plan at quarterback is crystal clear. This market possesses little value on passers who could help turn things around under LaFleur.

Arizona will get a new presence under Brissett, surely. But their franchise quarterback of the future isn't available in 2026, and they know it.

