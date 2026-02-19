Insider Pins Cardinals as 'Great Fit' for This NFL Draft QB

The Arizona Cardinals are set to see a massive revamp on the offensive front under new head coach Mike LaFleur, though we've yet to see exactly what his new offense in Arizona will look like.

Or who will run it moving forward.

The Cardinals are in search of their next franchise passer, which has been made pretty clear by the organization as Kyler Murray appears on the way out.

There's several different avenues the organization could take to find their next passer — though NFL Draft insider Daniel Jeremiah was asked about potential quarterback fits in LaFleur's operation.

With Fernando Mendoza surely going off the board with the first overall pick, there was only one answer.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson Aligns With Cardinals' Future?

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Ty Simpson I think would fit great in there," Jeremiah said on his pre-combine conference call.

"We'll see where he ends up going — if he ends up going in the first round then that would take that off the table. But pick 34, it's about right where I have him. So if he were there at that point in time, I think that would be a really solid pick."

The Cardinals have previously been reported to have a liking for Simpson, who has an obvious lack of experience with just one season of starting experience in college despite possessing a blend of athleticism and processing.

If Simpson isn't available for Arizona at the top of the second round, Jeremiah highlighted their next three potential passers to take a flyer on:

"That next group of guys you're talking about, to me it's three guys for me which is Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, [and] Carson Beck. Allar and Beck are kind of like pure pocket, big guys. Movement's not going to be a huge part of what they do. I mean, they can move around a little bit, but that's not really what they do," he continued.

"Garrett Nussmeier, a little undersized, he's not an elite athlete either, but kind of reminded me of an Andy Dalton-style player. A compact delivery. He's decisive, he's got enough arm. He doesn't need a ton of foot space. He's going to be able to direct traffic and set fronts and set protections and those things. So as son of a coach, he's going to be really solid in that area, and I have heard Allar's done a really good job or will do a really good job in that regard as well."

The Cardinals, with Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2026, may be willing to pass and wait on a quarterback if Simpson isn't available. There's potential for him to shoot up draft boards as we get closer to late April.

"So in terms of how that fits within that system, outside of Ty Simpson, I don't know that there is an ideal fit with the rest of that group," Jeremiah said.

"I might be more willing at that point in time, if Ty Simpson was gone, to see who's kind of left for me in the following round."