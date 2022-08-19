Eventually, everyone goes from being the new guy in the office who is asking questions to being the seasoned veteran answering the questions. It’s no different for an NFL linebacker like Devon Kennard.

The Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker is entering his ninth season in the league, holding the title as the most experienced player in his position group. With training camp underway, a slew of rookies and younger players are now looking to Kennard as a mentor, all while Kennard is battling for a starting role.

“I recognize the fact that I’m in my ninth year in the league and players might gravitate to me for whatever reason,” Kennard said.

For younger players, Kennard provides a wealth of knowledge when it comes to being an NFL-caliber player. The 31-year-old is beginning his third year with the Cardinals, but played with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

The football know-how goes beyond Kennard's professional career; it runs in his bloodline. Kennard's father, Derek, played 11 seasons in the NFL, including five with the Cardinals.

“I’m an open book,” Kennard said. “I like communicating with guys on the defense in general, but especially in our room and giving whatever knowledge I have through playing this game as long as I have. And showing it with my play, I feel like what I do on the field should speak for itself.”

In 2014, Kennard was a rookie trying to make his way onto the Giants roster. While Kennard was learning his role as the team's Sam linebacker, he looked to Jameel McClain, Jon Beason, and Mark Herzlich as mentors. Eight years later, Kennard is now carrying on their willingness to mentor.

“I am a firm believer that we are all here to compete, but I want to feed the knowledge as much as I can to the next guy and the young generation,” Kennard said.

As the most experienced linebacker, Kennard is the mentor for rookies Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa.

“I think all those guys are talented and doing a really good job,” Kennard said. “ Cam had a really good week this week, Jesse has looked good in the game. Myjai's rush ability and versatility has shown a lot so I think the organization did a good job drafting guys that come in and fit the culture that we have in our room and on our team.”

When Kennard was drafted by the Giants, he wasn’t a top-three pick. The former Desert Vista athlete was selected in the fifth round, drafted well behind other linebackers like Khalil Mack, Anthony Barr and Ryan Shazier.

Being a late-round draft pick, trying to find a role on the roster is a reality he shares with rookie Jesse Luketa, who was selected in this year's seventh round.

While third-round picks, Thomas and Sanders have received more focus on the field and from the media, Luketa has shown an ability to play in the NFL. In the team's first preseason game, he racked up three tackles. But Kennard doesn’t feel that Luketa feels he has a chip on his shoulder because he was drafted later than other teammates.

“I think once you come in, it doesn’t matter, but he’s flashed, he’s shown a lot of good things. He’s physical, he’s played well on [special] teams and on defense and I like his game,” Kennard said. “ It reminds me of a hard-nosed player. I’m glad to have him in our room.”

Although Kennard is open to giving advice and leading younger players down the right path, the fact is that he is competing against them for a roster spot. This season, the competition is at an all-time high as the team looks to replace Chandler Jones.

The battle for the vacant role is made more difficult by the amount of talent in the outside linebacker room. On Wednesday, the Cardinals waived Jesse Lemonier. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wanted to let Lemonier have a chance elsewhere because he believed the team has seven other outside linebackers who can make the team.

Although the Cardinals will hope to find the right player (or players) to replace Jones, the likelihood of replicating the team's all-time sack leader's performance is slim. Even in the outside linebacker room, the players aren’t worrying about replacing Jones.

“Nobody's here trying to worry about Chandler [Jones]. He’s in [Las] Vegas doing his thing and we’re worried about the guys we got in this locker room,” Kennard said. “I feel like we got plenty of talent in our room and we’re ready to step to the plate and show what we can do.”

Kennard and the Cardinals will welcome the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for the team's second preseason game. Kennard is listed as a starter on the depth chart for the game.

The linebacker returned to practice after missing last week with an abdominal strain.