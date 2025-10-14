Does Kyler Murray Need Fresh Start From Cardinals?
ARIZONA -- It appears time to have that conversation.
The Arizona Cardinals are 2-4 and stare a harsh reality in the face with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys next on the schedule with a bye week sandwiched between the two matchups.
Starting quarterback Kyler Murray's seventh season hasn't gone to plan, and Jacoby Brissett's performance while Murray sat out last week due to injury has drawn even more noise to what could be in the future for both Murray and the Cardinals after 2025.
Has Murray's time expired in the desert? Bleacher Report certainly believes so.
Does Kyler Murray Need Fresh Start?
Alex Kay wrote, "Although he's under contract through the 2027 campaign—with a team option for the 2028 season—it wouldn't be outlandish for Arizona to consider moving Murray for the right price.
"The team just proved it can perform competitively without him, and the bounty of picks the Cardinals would receive in return would allow them to expedite a rebuilding process.
"A trade could benefit Murray as well. With blunders like the public spat leading up to his contract extension and the "homework clause" initially inserted into his new deal, it feels like the QB and his employer haven't been able to get on the same page.
"A move to another franchise could help him take a leap into the upper echelon of NFL signal-callers."
Should Cardinals Really Move on From Kyler Murray?
This is the golden question that has floated around the Valley for years now, though 2025 was set up to be a massive season to guide the Cardinals in which direction they should take with Murray.
Financially, Arizona is still tied heavily to Murray next offseason - though as we saw with the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, if a team really wants to start the next chapter, money isn't an issue.
The conundrum with Murray? He is neither the problem nor the solution for the current Cardinals' offense.
Murray hasn't played nearly bad enough to be a viable reason for loss after loss, though offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's approach also prevents him from putting games on his shoulders in true ride-or-die fashion.
Many are afraid Murray would have success elsewhere, similar to a Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield situation.
While that could easily be the case, the Cardinals shouldn't make moves with how Murray performs elsewhere in mind. They need to do what's best for the organization regardless of how the former Heisman winner would look in another uniform.
There's no doubting how gifted and capable Murray is. While some would argue a new offensive coordinator may do the trick, others may simply point to the entire body of work he's produced in the desert - which has been underwhelming given his expectations entering the league.
Do the Cardinals need to move on from Kyler Murray?
As each week passes and losses continue to pile for Arizona, that noise will only grow until we get a resolution this offseason.