Cardinals' Kyler Murray Named Biggest Loser of Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals might just have a quarterback controversy on their hands.
Jacoby Brissett, filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, balled out in Week 6, giving the Cardinals their best offensive performance of the season as 2025 had been full of struggles with Murray under center.
Despite the loss, there's optimism surrounding what Arizona could do in the future, especially if Murray is forced to miss more action with a sprained foot.
As a result, Bleacher Report has dubbed Murray as one of the league's biggest losers from last week's action.
Kyler Murray Named Loser After Cardinals Offense Stepped Up in Week 6
"It's never too early to question whether a quarterback controversy should start, with the Cardinals being the latest to drive conversation," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"If anything, Arizona's coaching staff can slow-play the process by making sure Kyler Murray gets ample time to recover from his foot injury. Brissett can start one more game before the Cardinals' bye, then a decision can be made.
"But the team's backup-turned-starter certainly orchestrated the offense more efficiently than Murray has this season."
Cardinals Offense Looked Different vs Colts
The Cardinals' offense looked much different on Sunday, in the best way possible.
While struggling to run the ball previously, Arizona opted to air it out with Brissett at the helm and poured out their most efficient day of the year - tying a season-high in points scored with their first 400-yard performance of 2025.
“I thought he played well," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Brissett after the game.
"... Just his poise and his command. I hate to say I’m not impressed by it, but I know that’s who he is.”
What Does Kyler Murray's Future Look Like?
Murray's future was a bit murky beyond 2025 before Brissett's performance, and if Murray isn't healthy for Week 7's battle against the Green Bay Packers, Brissett will have another opportunity to open those conversations even more.
This is still Murray's team - at least for this season.
“He's the starting quarterback," said Gannon when asked about Murray's role after the game.
Arizona will have their bye week after the Packers tilt, which may come at a perfect time considering the decisions that may have to be made not just for the remainder of this year, but the future as well.
Perhaps we should reserve judgements and let Murray play the rest of the year out - in fairness, Murray is not the reason why the Cardinals are where they are.
Yet there was something to be said of Brissett's performance, and if we're having those discussions already - that's not a great sign.