Despite Loss, Cardinals Found Something in Jacoby Brissett
All season long, the Arizona Cardinals have failed to put together a full 60 minutes of offense, but in Week 6, they finally figured it out.
And it was with a backup quarterback.
Jacoby Brissett filled in for Kyler Murray, who was dealing with a foot injury, and played a great game. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards and added two touchdowns through the air.
The 27 completions, 320 yards and two touchdowns were all season highs for a Cardinals quarterback, cementing Brissett’s showing in Indianapolis as the best performance by an Arizona QB all season.
Above all, though, he gave the Cardinals a chance to win against a team that had the best record in the NFL coming into the matchup. For a backup, that’s all you can ask for — but especially with the defense playing its worst game of the year, it was extremely impressive to see Brissett have the Cardinals in a position to potentially defeat the Colts.
Brissett gives Cardinals a chance to win
Like I mentioned, Brissett certainly played well enough to secure the Cardinals’ first victory since Week 2. He managed the offense well, was able to spread the ball around and nearly led a game-winning drive in the closing minutes.
While that drive — and the Cardinals’ chance at a win — fell short, it doesn’t discount the fact that Brissett stepped into his role beautifully and led Arizona’s offense to the most points it has scored in its first six games.
“Thought we had a chance. In this league, that's all you ask for — is a chance. And it came down to the last play. We knew it was going to be a 60-minute game, and that's what it was. It was a lot of fun, but obviously came up short. That's the tough part about this. But proud of a lot of guys stepping up and adjusting on the fly with a lot of things that we were working with,” Brissett said after the game.
Ahead of the season, we knew if Brissett had to step in for Murray, he would be a serviceable option at quarterback. But what we saw at Lucas Oil Stadium was more than serviceable. Brissett looked like a quality starter rather than just a backup. Even though he was considered one of the more talented backups in the league, his performance against the Colts was a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak offensive season for Arizona.
“I thought Drew (Petzing) did a great job putting me in the right situations. He felt my rhythm, and I felt his rhythm in the play calling. I thought the O-line did a great job of giving me time. And a lot of guys made a lot of plays when the ball was thrown to them or handed to them. I think, like I said, you want a chance at the end, and that's what we got,” Brissett said.
Unfortunately for Brissett and the Cardinals, we’re simply talking about the chance of victory — not an actual win. That wasn’t necessarily on the quarterback, though, as he played more than well enough considering expectations. It was only because of a poor defensive showing that the Cardinals couldn’t secure the win.
Brissett talks about disappointing result
While Brissett himself was solid, the game still ended in disappointing fashion for the Cardinals. As the quarterback and leader of the offense, he still felt like he could’ve done more to help his team win.
“Obviously, want a couple plays back,” Brissett told reporters.
He clearly wanted the last few plays of the game back, as Arizona was inside the Colts’ 10-yard line with a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown, but wasn’t able to convert on the final play.
On fourth down, he couldn’t connect with Trey McBride, and with the incompletion, the Cardinals’ hopes of breaking their losing streak were dashed. Even with an impressive game, Brissett was still disappointed.
“I think the details at the end. We're in there talking at the end of the game because it was like three plays at the last — that we're just like, the details of those three plays weren't our best and that's us. That has nothing to do with the Colts, has nothing to do with any other team. It was just all about us. It's probably a little bit of my communication in the huddle,” Brissett said after the game.
He understood the magnitude of the loss. It marks four in a row for Arizona, and the playoff chances continue to dwindle. Brissett did play a great game, but football is still about wins and losses — and Brissett now carries an 0-1 record as the season moves forward.
There’s optimism to be had, though. For a backup playing on the road against one of the best teams in the league so far, Brissett put on a show. He wasn’t perfect and it obviously didn’t lead to a win, but Brissett was everything you wanted out of him — and more.
He gave it his all, and his all was 320 yards’ worth of solid quarterback play. It’s unclear whether Brissett will be out there in Week 7 against the Packers, but it’s clear that if he’s needed, there will be no issue at quarterback for the Cardinals.