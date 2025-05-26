Dream NFC North Trades That Would Instantly Upgrade Cardinals
The NFC North is loading up once again to try and seize control of the conference's playoff picture. There are several great teams who are ready to contend for a championship and each are filled up with elite players.
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings each won 14 games last season, and the Green Bay Packers still made the playoffs despite being the third-place team. The Chicago Bears may not have made the postseason, but they showed progress and made some serious investments this offseason to get back Into January football.
So, if the Arizona Cardinals are hunting for big-time players to add and increase their own chances to get to the playoffs - the NFC North is a great place to go shopping.
All four teams have not just good players, but young players, too. Some of these players are even on rookie controlled deals that make them pivotal to their respective teams championship contention.
This is a great division to pluck someone from.
The Cardinals should be all-in on trying to add a great player to get them over the top, and the NFC North is a terrific division to make a handful of calls. There should be no price set on trying to add an elite player, and there’s more than a dozen to choose from.
For each of the four teams, I have three players in mind for the Cardinals to target. Most of them present “win now” opportunity players, but a handful could be guys to start your future with.
Chicago Bears
1. Caleb Williams
The Kyler Murray era can finally end with the former number one overall pick from last year's draft. Williams had a fine rookie season, but needs far better coaching than what he got. Maybe Arizona is a lateral move from Chi-Town, but no one should complain about a fresh start at quarterback with an elite talent.
2. Jaylon Johnson
Let's round out this cornerback room with a veteran and elite cover man. Jaylon Johnson on one side -- Will Johnson on the other side -- Garrett Williams inside.
Yeah, no one is throwing on that group without paying for it.
3. Rome Odunze
The man I've dubbed "DOOMSDAY" had a solid rookie campaign and should be better in year two. Matching him opposite Marvin Harrison Jr. would give the Cardinals a nasty duo in the red zone. I can smell double-digit touchdowns from each of them in a best-case scenario...
Detroit Lions
1. Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson is one of the best players in the league that is 25-years-old-or-younger and he's already an elite player at his position. Hutchinson walks into the desert and instantly becomes their best player, not just defender. But, he will post massive sack totals with this defense.
2. Penei Sewell
Sewell is entrenched as Detroit's right tackle, but there's still a chance he goes to the left side at some point. The Cardinals will happily take the All-Pro strong side blocker and pair him opposite Paris Johnson Jr.
3. Jahmyr Gibbs
You thought this was going to be Amon-Ra St. Brown, didn't you? Well, it nearly was, but I went with the running back who is changing the way the league views running backs. He's an elite rusher, receiver, and scores touchdowns. Gibbs would be the entire offense for Arizona.
Green Bay Packers
1. Rashan Gary
A healthy Gary is as dominant an edge rusher as you'll find across the league. Gary is a physical specimen who realized his potential thanks to a Packers staff that took their time to unlock it. The Cardinals defensive staff can pick up where Green Bay left off so he doesn't pedal backwards,
2. Jaire Alexander
I wouldn't be opposed to this trade today if I am being completely transparent. Alexander is still a high-end boundary cornerback, but he's seemingly never healthy. I think he's worth the gamble for the right price and could really boost this already talented secondary.
3. Xavier McKinney
The Cardinals have good safety play, but they don't have a ballhawk to create turnovers. McKinney recorded eight interceptions in his first season with the Packers after posting nine in four prior seasons with the Giants. The Packers have turned him into a magnet for the ball and the Cards would love to get the same out of him.
Minnesota Vikings
1. Justin Jefferson
The best wide receiver in football for my money needs little explanation. Jettas dominates every level of the field and has fewer than zero flaws to his game.
2. Jonathan Greenard
Greenard proved he's one of the best young pass rushers last season after following up his 12.5 sack 2023 season with the Texans with a 12 sack 2024 season with the Vikings. He could easily stack a third-consecutive 12+ sack season in the desert with this staff. Greenard won't be overlooked for much longer if he continues to do what he's doing.
3. Dallas Turner
Easily the most unproven player on this list, Turner didn't make much of an impact as a rookie with just three sacks after being selected with the 17th overall pick. But I'm willing to bet it's just a learning curve and that he will be much better with more playing time.
I see Turner as the perfect pass rusher prototype for Jonathan Gannon to turn into a star. Have him take some notes from Josh Sweat and he'll be a beast in no time with the Cardinals.