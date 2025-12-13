Who Cardinals Fans Should Root For Week 15 (Besides Arizona)

So, the Arizona Cardinals' season is officially lost after the team was ruled out of postseason contention weeks ago and star players are dropping out of the lineup left and right.

At this point, fans are either hate-watching, rooting for draft position or are cheering on fantasy football matchups (best of luck to everybody in the playoffs) entering Week 15.

As the Cardinals pack their bags and depart for Houston ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Texans at NRG Stadium, here's who fans should root for across the league's slate:

A Cardinals' Fans Week 15 Rooting Guide

The Cardinals are currently eighth in NFL Draft order, sitting in a five-way tie at 3-10 but ranking last due to the toughest strength of schedule.

That automatically makes rooting for all other 3-10 teams to win an easy choice.

Cleveland Browns (3-10) at Chicago Bears (9-4)

Surely Caleb Williams can't continue ascending, right? The Bears are looking to rebound off a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers, can Shedeur do anything with the blueprint they gave him?

New York Jets (3-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4)

Surely the Jaguars wouldn't let people down in the desert twice, right? This game isn't looking great with rookie QB Brady Cook starting this week for New York, but the Jaguars have been known to slip on occasion.

Washington Commanders (3-10) at New York Giants (2-11)

This would be a solid win/win, as the Giants losing would also push them to 3-11 along with Arizona's projected loss. This game is a push regardless for Cardinals fans.

Carolina Panthers (7-6) at New Orleans Saints (3-10)

Look, Tyler Shough is HOOPING right now, and New Orleans is very capable of knocking off a fellow division rival at home.

Arizona should also be rooting for the three 2-11 teams ahead of them to get some wins.

Tennessee Titans (2-11) at San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

This would also be a win/win for Cardinals fans, cheering for a Titans win and a 49ers loss in the same swoop. Is this probable to happen? Nah, but the NFL is a week-to-week league.

Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-5)

Maybe Tom Brady wants to follow in Philip Rivers' footsteps and make a comeback?

It also wouldn't hurt for the Cardinals to see the lone 4-9 team ahead of them get a win for some extra cushion.

Baltimore Ravens (6-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-9)

If Joe Burrow doesn't actually want to come to the desert next offseason, maybe he can still help the Cardinals with a win this week.

And, of course, rooting against the NFC West is always a smart decision.

Detroit Lions (8-5) at Los Angeles Rams (10-3)

Go Lions *Ed Orgeron voice*

Indianapolis Colts (8-5) at Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

Philip Rivers legacy game incoming.

All other games? Dealer's choice.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News