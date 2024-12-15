Experts Pick Top 3 Bets for Cardinals-Patriots
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals host the New England Patriots in a Week 15 matchup featuring the two sub-.500 ball clubs, though bettors are still targeting this game for a few different opportunities.
The Cardinals are very much looking to play for a postseason spot (though with little hope) while New England intends to play spoiler for the remainder of their schedule.
The best bets we could find across the web for today's action:
Sports Illustrated: Demario Douglas OVER 4.5 Receptions
Iain MacMillan: "Demario Douglas has had a solid 2024 campaign, but he doesn't rack up many yards which means the way to bet on him is to take the over on his receptions total. He hasn't had fewer than four receptions in five straight games which means we should at least have a shot at cashing in a plus-money prop bet on him.
"The Cardinals allow the fourth highest completion percentage at 69.4%."
Covers.com: Kyler Murray +250 Passing Yards
Kenny Ducey: "I’m going to go for an alternate line on Kyler Murray’s passing yards, taking it up to 250 — a number he’s successfully hit in four straight contests.
"New England hasn’t exactly been yielding a ton of passing attempts lately, but it also hasn’t encountered many teams in recent weeks that can throw the ball like Arizona.
"This defense sits 31st in EPA allowed per dropback, and just two weeks ago, it allowed 308 yards on 29-of-40 passing against the Miami Dolphins.
"The game script would ordinarily call for plenty of running in the second half, but I’m expecting the Cardinals to keep their foot on the gas and throw the ball late into this one as they look to rebuild their form offensively."
Action Network: Cardinals First Half Spread (-3.5)
Matt Trebby: "While obviously being two games behind the Seahawks and losing the tiebreaker has all but doomed the Cardinals’ playoff hopes, I don’t anticipate Arizona will just lay down and accept that its season is over.
"So, how do we do that?
"I’m hesitant to recommend a bet on the Cardinals against the spread (ATS) since Kyler Murray notoriously struggles later in the season. He’s 26-14 ATS in September or October in his career, but 16-21-2 after Nov. 1.
"This season, Drake Maye is 2-6 against the first-half spread, which is the third-worst mark in the NFL ahead of only Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams. Like Williams, Maye has done well in the second half at 5-1 against the second-half spread in his last six starts.
"I’d play the Cardinals against the first-half spread at -4 or lower, but there are still some 3.5s on the board — use our live NFL odds page to find those. If you wanted to parlay that with Patriots 2H +4, I wouldn’t blame you."
Cardinals vs Patriots is set for a 2:25 PM MST kickoff at State Farm Stadium.