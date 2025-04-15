Former Cardinals First-Round Pick Visits Packers
Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons took a visit with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Simmons is still just 26 years old after playing for the New York Giants in 2023 and 2024. He played in all 17 games, but made only five starts between those two seasons.
The Cardinals drafted Simmons in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 8 overall, as the former Clemson star was one of the most highly-anticipated players in the early portion of 2020's first round.
Despite being an exceptionally athletic player with plenty of raw talent, Simmons never quite found his footing with Arizona. He did put up 105 total tackles as part of a weak Cardinals defense in 2021, but he still graded out with a below-average 51.0 defensive grade.
Simmons struggled to find a position that truly fit his skillset, as he was a multi-position defensive player in college. After a poor preseason ahead of 2023, new GM Monti Ossenfort opted to part ways with Simmons, who eventually found his way to New York, primarily as a backup and special teams player.
His snaps and starts have decreased even more in recent years, but he could find a home with the Packers, since his athletic potential has always been high. Perhaps it was the scheme, situation or coaching in Arizona and New York that contributed to his lack of an emergence as a star player.
Or maybe it's just a change of scenery. He has yet to sign a deal, but since he has experience as a Safety/LB hybrid, he could fit exactly what the Packers need.
Only time will tell, but it does appear, for the moment, that his departure for the Cardinals was best for both Arizona's future and Simmons' career.