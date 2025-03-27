Former Cardinals RB Charged in Federal Case
Former Arizona Cardinals running back LeShon Johnson has been charged by the Department of Justice in a federal dogfighting case.
"The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma unsealed a grand jury indictment recently charging an Oklahoma man with violations of the dog fighting prohibitions of the federal Animal Welfare Act.
"Leshon Eugene Johnson, of Broken Arrow, made his initial appearance in court last week. He is charged with possessing 190 pit bull-type dogs for use in an animal fighting venture and for selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture. Federal authorities seized the 190 dogs from Johnson in October 2024 as authorized under the Animal Welfare Act. This is believed to be the largest number of dogs ever seized from a single person in a federal dog fighting case."
Johnson played five years in the league, including three years with the Cardinals (1995-97) and other appearances for the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants. He averaged 3.8 yards per attempt and scored five total touchdowns during his career.
More from the Department of Justice:
"According to court documents, Johnson ran a dog fighting operation known as 'Mal Kant Kennels' in both Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma. He previously ran 'Krazyside Kennels' also out of Oklahoma, which led to his guilty plea on state animal fighting charges in 2004.
"Johnson selectively bred 'champion' and 'grand champion' fighting dogs — dogs that have respectively won three or five fights — to produce offspring with fighting traits and abilities desired by him and others for use in dog fights. Johnson marketed and sold stud rights and offspring from winning fighting dogs to other dog fighters looking to incorporate the Mal Kant Kennels 'bloodline' into their own dog fighting operations.
"His trafficking of fighting dogs to other dog fighters across the country contributed to the growth of the dog fighting industry and allowed Johnson to profit financially.
"Under federal law, it is illegal to fight dogs in a venture that effects interstate commerce and to possess, train, transport, deliver, sell, purchase, or receive dogs for fighting purposes.
"If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty on each count of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine."