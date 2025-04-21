Former GM: Cardinals Should Draft This Player
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals make a lot of sense for Alabama Crimson Tide OG Tyler Booker, according to one former NFL general manager.
Appearing on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta, Mike Tannenbaum advocated for the Cardinals to take a look at Booker in the first round.
“Plug and play. Really smart, tough, durable. Don’t see a lot of downside,” Tannenbaum said (h/t Tyler Drake).
“If you want to quibble, is there better value to get a comparable player 25 picks later on? Possibly. But you draft him, you never look back. With someone like Kyler Murray, you try to keep the pocket firm. You could do that with Booker.”
Booker is considered to be one of the top guard options in the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Cardinals have six total selections - including the 16th overall pick.
Arizona did re-sign starting left guard Evan Brown in free agency but currently down have a concrete plan for right guard. Prior starter opposite of Brown in Will Hernandez is still a free agent.
In his NFL.com scouting profile, Booker grades out as a player who will eventually be a plus starter in the league:
"Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable. Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack."
When speaking with reporters ahead of the draft, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about the importance of investing in the offensive line.
“I would say ever since I got into the business, it's been O-line and D-line. To your point, you watched
the Super Bowl, and it was evident. I think people are talking about it a little bit more, but since he (general manager Monti Ossenfort) got into the business, since I got into the business, that's what you were taught from day one.”
Booker could certainly be an option for the Cardinals in the first round, especially if they find themselves trading back from No. 16.
It wouldn't be the sexiest pick, though keeping Arizona's ground game churning and Kyler Murray upright in the future should be a priority for the Cardinals.