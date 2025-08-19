Former NFL QB: Arizona Cardinals Not Talked About Enough
The Arizona Cardinals don't tend to garner much support or love from a national media perspective. For the most part, those high on the team are the ones who cover it on an everyday basis.
But one national media member is high on Arizona this season, as they look to contend in a tough NFC West division.
Analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, gave high praise to what Arizona has been doing, and said he thinks the team is ready to take a step forward and compete with the likes of the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Dan Orlovski Says Arizona Cardinals Can Contend in Division
"Arizona is going to be really difficult to play against," Orlovsky said. "I think Arizona with Jonathan Gannon just has an edge to them, that is going to be physical, they're going to play violent football.
"Sometimes when I watched their tape on defense last year, I go, 'I have no idea what this defense is doing,' in a way that confuses you."
"They were hurt last year at the defensive line position. ... [Darius] Robinson... he's healthy this year. They signed [Josh] Sweat, it's Marvin Harrison Jr.'s second year. I think Arizona is a player in that division," Orlovsky said.
On paper, the Cardinals absolutely have the resources to surge back into contention. They won eight games in 2024 despite having a significant talent deficit on the defensive side of the football.
Now, Arizona's D-line is bolstered, and the team is confident in the ability of Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride to create production on the offensive side.
A lot will have to improve in 2025 if they hope to contend with the perennially-good teams like Seattle and San Francisco, but the West certainly not nearly as formidable as it has been in recent seasons.
The time is now, and the Cardinals have the personnel (at least defensively) to run with the big boys. A coaching staff that contains both Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is certainly an asset as well.
Whether or not Arizona finds themselves in a playoff berth come season's end remains to be seen, but there's no denying that GM Monti Ossenfort has put a lot of time and investments into building up a roster that is worthy of being considered a contender.