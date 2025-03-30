Packers Hire Cardinals Exec
The Green Bay Packers are hiring a former Arizona Cardinals executive, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Packers hired Kevin Manara as the organization’s next general counsel. Manara has worked as the General Counsel for the Arizona Cardinals since July 2023 and previously was Senior Vice President & General Counsel for the Las Vegas Raiders."
Incoming Packers President Ed Policy offered the following statement on Manara:
"We are excited to welcome Kevin to Green Bay," said Policy. "He brings a wealth of experience at both the league and team level that will be invaluable to the Packers and our overall operations. We look forward to his leadership contributions as a member of our Senior Staff."
More on Manara:
"Manara comes to the Packers with over 20 years of experience in professional sports. He has worked as the General Counsel for the Arizona Cardinals since July 2023 and previously was Senior Vice President & General Counsel for the Las Vegas Raiders. In those roles, Manara provided legal advice and strategic guidance to ownership, executives and the football staff. His responsibilities included day-to-day legal matters involving litigation, employment, football operations and corporate matters.
"Prior to his work with teams, Manara was the Vice President of Labor Relations & Policy for the National Football League from 2008-21. He represented the NFL Management Council, the league and clubs in administering and enforcing the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, including in arbitration proceedings and litigation. Manara was part of the NFL's bargaining team during the 2011 and 2020 CBA negotiations with the NFL Players Association. Some of his other responsibilities included administration and enforcement of the NFL Policy & Program for Substances of Abuse and Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances as well as the CBA for game officials. Manara also advised the NFL Football Operations department regarding policies, procedures and other legal issues and enforced the NFL Personal Conduct Policy and the Commissioner's authority for the integrity of the game."
Hopefully the Packers don't have to use him often.